After three years of work, I can finally tell you that I’ve written a book for A Book Apart about web accessibility called Accessibility For Everyone.
In case you’ve not heard of web accessibility (you wouldn’t be the first!), web accessibility is the degree to which a website is usable by as many people as possible. A lot of material around accessibility focus on making websites usable by people with different types of disabilities and impairments, but designing inclusively for a wide range of needs will generally make websites more usable for everyone.
There is a huge wealth of information about accessibility from accessibility experts on the web. But where do you start? This is why I wrote Accessibility For Everyone. I want to help you learn the foundations of accessibility, and point you in the direction of the accessibility experts I learn from so we can keep making the web better.
Accessibility For Everyone will be published in a few months, and you can sign up to be notified when we launch on the A Book Apart website. If you forget, don’t worry, I’ll probably be going on about this for a long time to come… 😉
Kathy Bray
This sounds like a must have book!
Wendy Barron
I am excited about this book. Plain language, plain design, inclusiveness and accessibility are part of what I do for a living, and resources are important! (I’m redoing my website with accessibility in mind, right now.) Thanks for doing this work and putting it out there where we can get at it.
peter
thank you
Nathan Jeffery
Congrats and good luck with the launch!
Noufal binu
I’m curious to read this book, I expect *Accessibility for everyone* is a very helpful for my blog redesign and improve my blog functions for everyone, So i hope this book going to really interesting.
Jonathan Melton
Congratulations on the book!
Laryn
Thank you! I look forward to reading it.